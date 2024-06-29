iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stock Position Reduced by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

IWC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. 40,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,626. The company has a market cap of $837.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

