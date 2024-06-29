iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.14. 961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

