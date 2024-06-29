iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.14. 961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.