iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.70. 4,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

