iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Down 89.6% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.97. 51,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $20.71.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
