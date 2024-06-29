iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.32. 128,774 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
