iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Plans $0.28 Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.44. 294,235 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.