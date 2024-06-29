iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Plans $0.28 Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.44. 294,235 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.