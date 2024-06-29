iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2494 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:FLOT remained flat at $51.09 during trading hours on Friday. 1,093,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.