iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 155,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 103,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 12,781,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.