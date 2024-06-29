iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

