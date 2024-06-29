iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after buying an additional 85,304 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,774. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

