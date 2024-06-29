iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 94,027 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11.
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.