iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 94,027 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.