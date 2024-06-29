ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Shares Up 5.8%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 67,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

ioneer Trading Up 55.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

