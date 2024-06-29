Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,058,000 after purchasing an additional 294,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 161,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 325,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 898,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 268,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

