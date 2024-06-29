Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.68 and last traded at $80.15. 37,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $594.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 97.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $182,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 760.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

