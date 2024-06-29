Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.0% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $487.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

