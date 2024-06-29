Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 7.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of QQQ opened at $479.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.85 and its 200-day moving average is $436.27.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
