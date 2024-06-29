Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 92.1% in June

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,342. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.