Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQMG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.