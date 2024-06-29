Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 31.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.77. 12,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,222. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

