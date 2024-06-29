Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,164 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 2.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 271,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,272. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

