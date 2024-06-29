Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Stake Raised by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,157 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 501.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter.

BSCT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 333,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,593. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

