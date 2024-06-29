Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $447.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

