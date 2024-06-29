International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Lifted by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE IFF traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

