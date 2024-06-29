inSure DeFi Market Cap Hits $139.88 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $139.88 million and approximately $380,018.70 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,963.13 or 1.00036240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00076570 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00523688 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $432,360.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

