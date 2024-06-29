Insider Selling: Spartan Resources Limited (ASX:SPR) Insider Sells 1,071,186 Shares of Stock

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lawson sold 1,071,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.55), for a total value of A$883,728.45 ($589,152.30).
Simon Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Simon Lawson sold 164,139 shares of Spartan Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.55), for a total transaction of A$136,071.23 ($90,714.15).
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Simon Lawson sold 380,000 shares of Spartan Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total value of A$310,460.00 ($206,973.33).
