Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells 4,548 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The firm has a market cap of $848.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

