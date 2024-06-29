Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells 4,548 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The firm has a market cap of $848.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.45.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
