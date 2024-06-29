Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells 1,123 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,252.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

HOV traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.70. 141,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average is $152.38. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $184.42.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Recommended Stories

