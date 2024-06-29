Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) CEO Sells $2,677,562.58 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HQY stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

