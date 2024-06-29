Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) CEO Sells $2,677,562.58 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
HQY stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
