Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Insider Sells $109,180.80 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $109,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,891,794.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

