Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells 42,202 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 42,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $17,302.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,040.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Well Stock Down 11.3 %

NYSE:AMWL opened at $0.33 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

American Well shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, July 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 11th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). American Well had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. The company had revenue of $59.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $1.50 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 193.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,582 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 23,529,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 507,340 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in American Well by 75.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 716,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 308,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 190,922 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

