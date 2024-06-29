Insider Buying: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Buys 14,400 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shattuck Labs Stock Performance
Shares of STTK opened at $3.86 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STTK
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shattuck Labs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.