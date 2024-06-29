Insider Buying: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Buys 14,400 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $3.86 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $11,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

