Insider Buying: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Buys 14,400 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTKGet Free Report) CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $3.86 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $11,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

