Insider Buying: Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Director Dean Ronald Chambers bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,900.00.
Global Atomic Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GLO opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$431.80 million and a PE ratio of -51.50. Global Atomic Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$3.91.
Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on GLO
About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Atomic
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global Atomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Atomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.