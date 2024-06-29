Insider Buying: Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Director Dean Ronald Chambers bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,900.00.

Shares of TSE:GLO opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$431.80 million and a PE ratio of -51.50. Global Atomic Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$3.91.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Global Atomic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

