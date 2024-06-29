Insider Buying: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Acquires 544 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE CNR opened at C$161.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$184.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

