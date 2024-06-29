Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,959 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,707.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,865.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. 182,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a PE ratio of -384.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

