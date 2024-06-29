Ingersoll Rand Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.1 %

IR opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

