Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 0.8%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.48). Approximately 3,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.50).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 731.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.66.

Ingenta Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Ingenta’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingenta Company Profile

In other Ingenta news, insider Sebastian White sold 100,000 shares of Ingenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78), for a total value of £140,000 ($177,597.36). 46.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

