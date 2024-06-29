Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 0.8%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.48). Approximately 3,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.50).
Ingenta Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 731.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.66.
Ingenta Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Ingenta’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Ingenta Company Profile
Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingenta
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.