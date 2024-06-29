Informatica’s (INFA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

INFA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. Informatica has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,543.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518 in the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Informatica by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

