Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE INFA opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Informatica has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,543.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,518 shares of company stock worth $5,425,518. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

