Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $470,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,156,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,908,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

