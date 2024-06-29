Independence Bank of Kentucky Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,775,000 after acquiring an additional 98,989 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EME traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.08. 898,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,294. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.81. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

