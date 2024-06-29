Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,614. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.01. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

