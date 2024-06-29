Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Unilever were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,291. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

