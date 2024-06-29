Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.