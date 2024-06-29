Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $89,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $12.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $786.67. 1,721,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $726.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

