Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $48,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1,957.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,876,000 after acquiring an additional 372,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,728. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

