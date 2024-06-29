Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $4.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,025,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.