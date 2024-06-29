Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,614,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.