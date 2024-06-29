Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,025 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,707,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

