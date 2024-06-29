Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,118. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

