Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Iida Group Price Performance

Shares of Iida Group stock remained flat at C$17.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.00. Iida Group has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$17.00.

Iida Group Company Profile

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

